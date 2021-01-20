The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center and the Teaching Academy are pleased to announce that the Teacher Mentoring through Peer Observation (TeMPO) Program is now accepting applications for Spring 2021. The purpose of the TeMPO Program is to facilitate interdisciplinary relationships among faculty, professors of practice, and instructors to discuss teaching and create a culture that will help foster the participation of all departments in more consistent and high-quality peer observation and review. For more information about TeMPO, testimonials from past participants, and to apply, please visit the TeMPO website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Faculty-Instructors/TeMPO/index.php.

Applications are due to shane.blum@ttu.edu by January 31st, 2021.