The Texas Tech Creative Writing Program is offering an advanced workshop in narrative nonfiction in which we will study sophisticated, literary skills and learn to tell true stories that instruct, entertain, and change minds. We'll be reading Draw Your Weapons by Sarah Sentilles, Out of the Crazywoods by Cheryl Savageau, and The After-Normal by Nicole Walker and David Carlin, as well as essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, Justin Phillip Reed, Francisco Cantu, Alexander Chee, Jaquira Diaz, Mitchell S. Jackson, Toni Jensen, Sarah Viren, Wendy S. Walters, Elissa Washutta, and Kevin Young. Every student will write and polish two complete essays or a chapbook of nonfiction, which you will submit for publication at the end of the semester. The class will be taught online, Monday nights, from 6 to 9 p.m. Prerequisite: ENGL 3351. For more information, please email jill.patterson@ttu.edu.