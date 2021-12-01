• Needs to be enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University. • Available to work a minimum of 12 hours per week (up to 20 hours per week). • Must maintain 2.5 GPA Requirements:

Preferences: • Highly sociable, cheerful and positive/pleasant disposition, and can handle customer relations professionally. • Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation. • Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs. • Able to perform heavy-lifting. • Undergraduate Student • Preferred major in media and communication

Click here to apply! Posted:

1/12/2021



Originator:

Ariana Hernandez



Email:

ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Institute for the Gifted





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

