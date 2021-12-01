TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College Connect is seeking a Student Assistant
Requirements: 
Needs to be enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University.
Available to work a minimum of 12 hours per week (up to 20 hours per week).
Must maintain 2.5 GPA

Preferences: 
Highly sociable, cheerful and positive/pleasant disposition, and can handle customer relations professionally.
Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation.
Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs.
Able to perform heavy-lifting.
Undergraduate Student
Preferred major in media and communication

Click here to apply! 
Posted:
1/12/2021

Originator:
Ariana Hernandez

Email:
ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu

Department:
Institute for the Gifted


