Understand the New Stimulus Act

Join the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), via Zoom, this Wednesday, January 13th at 10am or 2pm Central as JJ the CPA discusses the recently passed stimulus package to assist small businesses that are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: Wednesday, January 13th at 10 AM or 2 PM Central

Who: Northwest Texas SBDC presents JJ The CPA

Where: Online Live Webinar (Zoom)

Meet our Speaker: Joshua Jenson, CPA aka JJ the CPA has over 27 years of public accounting experience in the area of tax, specializing in LLC, partnership, S corporation, and related individual tax matters. Starting his career with one of the largest Texan owned CPA firms in Texas, he moved on to found his own CPA firm over 23 years ago, which he still manages today. Joshua is a 1993 graduate of Abilene Christian University where he earned is accounting degree in Abilene, Texas. He is a licensed CPA in Oklahoma and Texas, and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, Oklahoma Society of CPAs. JJ served as the past Chairperson of the OSCPA Educational Foundation and was named CPA of the year by his CPA peers in 2014.

JJ the CPA has traveled to over 50 cities in the last 28 months, presenting tax courses to thousands of fellow CPAs covering the latest tax laws and strategies on behalf of nationally known CPE organization. JJ has authored 2 books available on Amazon, “JJ THE CPA HERE!” AND “CRACKING THE CPA CODE.” THE FIRST BOOK reveals the top 60 questions from his clients, and his solutions, over his 27 years in practice covering issues related to banking, business structure, insurance, and taxes. THE SECOND BOOK PROVIDES THE SECRET OF HOW TO GET REFERRALS FROM CPA’s. JJ the CPA has OVER 52,000 SUBSCRIBERS AND OVER 3.6 million views on his YouTube channel “JJ THE CPA,” and is heavily represented on social media, with daily postings, including daily videos released on everything dealing with money.

Below are the registration links for both the seminars on Wednesday. The same topics will be discussed at both webinars. Pick the most convenient time for you. There is no cost for the seminars.

Register HERE for the 10 AM Session: https://zoom.us/.../tJwocOupqTgpGNe_Hk1vM7RoItzuoxCL-VhV

Register HERE for the 2 PM Session: https://zoom.us/.../tJIrcuCuqzguGtPAav8FBTg2bPNckIApGR6p

Questions? Call us at (806) 745-1637