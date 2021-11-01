Do You Sing? Join The Lubbock Chorale!

The Lubbock Chorale, a 100-member faculty, staff, student, and community choral group, is accepting new members for spring 2020. Audition on Tuesday, January 19. Email alan.zabriskie@ttu.edu or call/text (702) 279-5241 to schedule an audition.

In its 40th year, The Lubbock Chorale, led by new Artistic Director, Dr. Alan Zabriskie, Director of Choral Studies, Texas Tech University, performs masterworks and popular choral works. The Lubbock Chorale welcomes new singers of all voices to join us for the new season. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings in MO10 Music Bldg on the TTU campus from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. This Spring, the Lubbock Chorale will present two concerts: one featuring music the music of current choral composers, and another featuring the music of Mozart. We invite interested and potential singers to join us. Singers must be able to read music and have a voice that blends with a choral group.

The Lubbock Chorale - creating choral excellence on the Texas High Plains

For more information, visit The Lubbock Chorale's website, www.lubbockchorale.org,

or call 806.778.4980