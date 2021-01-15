Essential Job Functions: The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks, including but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. Secretarial expectations will consist of, restocking copy paper, organizing brochures, developing display case marketing material, managing social media accounts, running errands for program support, and responding to promotional requests.

Required Qualifications:

• Needs to be enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University.

• Available to work a minimum of 12 hours per week (up to 20 hours per week).

• Must maintain 2.5 GPA

• Will need to work during the summer of 2021

Desired Qualifications: