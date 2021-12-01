The TTU IT Division will be upgrading infrastructure that will impact some IT services on Wednesday, January 13 th , 3 :00 AM – 6 :00 AM (C S T) . This upgrade will allow us to continue to provide the most sta b le and robust environment possible, improving many campus-wide service offerings. The applications listed below will be intermittently unavailable during the maintenance window :

Application Name Description Production URL(s) TechAlert Emergency communications database to manage and secure contact information sent to the TechAlert notification system. https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/EmergencyAlert Large File Transfer This service is provided by the Texas Tech University Information Technology Division as a convenience to faculty and staff in conducting business and research. This service facilitates the sending and receiving of large files that generally cannot be sent as an email attachment. https://largefiles.ttu.edu Raider PC Mart Raider PC Mart asset advertising application promotes enhanced utilization of resources at Texas Tech University by facilitating the exchange of IT equipment internally-prior to surplus. https://www.raiderpcmart.ttu.edu TechAnnounce The TTU official announcement system about university-related events. http://techannounce.ttu.edu TechAnnounce for Law School The School of Law official announcement system. http://techlawannounce.law.ttu.edu Bravo Board The Staff Senate Bravo! Board allows authenticated TTU users to nominate staff members for an award. http://bravoboard.ttu.edu MentorTech Protégé and Mentor applications are used to track mentor/mentee activities and interactions. http://my.mentortech.ttu.edu Public Access to Course Information This portal provides information for students, parents, alumni, and community members so they can easily access undergraduate course syllabi along with instructors’ curricula vitae. http://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/PACI Small Class Portal This portal allows for the easy management of small class offerings per OP 36.07. https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/SmallClass Raiders Engaged Raiders Engaged is an institutionally developed instrument administered annually by Texas Tech University (TTU) as the primary method for assessing its faculty and staff outreach and engagement activities. https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged TTU Application Registry In compliance with the State of Texas data security requirements, the TTU IT Division has created a central inventory of web and mobile applications that process confidential data. https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/ApplicationRegistry

Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:

1/12/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

