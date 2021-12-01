|
Application Name
|
Description
|
Production URL(s)
|
TechAlert
|
Emergency communications database to manage and secure contact information sent to the TechAlert notification system.
|
https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/EmergencyAlert
|
Large File Transfer
|
This service is provided by the Texas Tech University Information Technology Division as a convenience to faculty and staff in conducting business and research. This service facilitates the sending and receiving of large files that generally cannot be sent as an email attachment.
|
https://largefiles.ttu.edu
|
Raider PC Mart
|
Raider PC Mart asset advertising application promotes enhanced utilization of resources at Texas Tech University by facilitating the exchange of IT equipment internally-prior to surplus.
|
https://www.raiderpcmart.ttu.edu
|
TechAnnounce
|
The TTU official announcement system about university-related events.
|
http://techannounce.ttu.edu
|
TechAnnounce for Law School
|
The School of Law official announcement system.
|
http://techlawannounce.law.ttu.edu
|
Bravo Board
|
The Staff Senate Bravo! Board allows authenticated TTU users to nominate staff members for an award.
|
http://bravoboard.ttu.edu
|
MentorTech
|
Protégé and Mentor applications are used to track mentor/mentee activities and interactions.
|
http://my.mentortech.ttu.edu
|
Public Access to Course Information
|
This portal provides information for students, parents, alumni, and community members so they can easily access undergraduate course syllabi along with instructors’ curricula vitae.
|
http://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/PACI
|
Small Class Portal
|
This portal allows for the easy management of small class offerings per OP 36.07.
|
https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/SmallClass
|
Raiders Engaged
|
Raiders Engaged is an institutionally developed instrument administered annually by Texas Tech University (TTU) as the primary method for assessing its faculty and staff outreach and engagement activities.
|
https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged
|
TTU Application Registry
|
In compliance with the State of Texas data security requirements, the TTU IT Division has created a central inventory of web and mobile applications that process confidential data.
|
https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/ApplicationRegistry