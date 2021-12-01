TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scheduled IT Infrastructure Upgrades, Wednesday, 01/13/21, 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM
The TTU IT Division will be upgrading infrastructure that will impact some IT services on Wednesday, January 13th, 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM (CST).   This upgrade will allow us to continue to provide the most stable and robust environment possible, improving many campus-wide service offerings.  The applications listed below will be intermittently unavailable during the maintenance window: 

Application Name

Description

Production URL(s)

TechAlert

Emergency communications database to manage and secure contact information sent to the TechAlert notification system.

https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/EmergencyAlert

Large File Transfer

This service is provided by the Texas Tech University Information Technology Division as a convenience to faculty and staff in conducting business and research. This service facilitates the sending and receiving of large files that generally cannot be sent as an email attachment.

https://largefiles.ttu.edu

Raider PC Mart

Raider PC Mart asset advertising application promotes enhanced utilization of resources at Texas Tech University by facilitating the exchange of IT equipment internally-prior to surplus.

https://www.raiderpcmart.ttu.edu

TechAnnounce

The TTU official announcement system about university-related events.

http://techannounce.ttu.edu

TechAnnounce for Law School

The School of Law official announcement system.

http://techlawannounce.law.ttu.edu

Bravo Board

The Staff Senate Bravo! Board allows authenticated TTU users to nominate staff members for an award.

http://bravoboard.ttu.edu

MentorTech

Protégé and Mentor applications are used to track mentor/mentee activities and interactions.

http://my.mentortech.ttu.edu

Public Access to Course Information

This portal provides information for students, parents, alumni, and community members so they can easily access undergraduate course syllabi along with instructors’ curricula vitae.

http://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/PACI

Small Class Portal

This portal allows for the easy management of small class offerings per OP 36.07.

https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/SmallClass

Raiders Engaged

Raiders Engaged is an institutionally developed instrument administered annually by Texas Tech University (TTU) as the primary method for assessing its faculty and staff outreach and engagement activities.

https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged

TTU Application Registry

In compliance with the State of Texas data security requirements, the TTU IT Division has created a central inventory of web and mobile applications that process confidential data.

https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/ApplicationRegistry

Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
1/12/2021

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


Categories