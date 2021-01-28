Join us to explore how researchers, scientists, and policymakers are using science and math to…

examine the novel coronavirus 2019

create new treatments for patients battling COVID-19

develop public health policies designed to control the spread of COVID-19

safely develop, test, and distribute effective COVID-19 vaccines

The Math and Science of COVID for Non-Life Science Majors (BIOL 4110) is a specially designed course funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It is intended to introduce students from non-life science majors to the basic ideas from science and math needed to understand many of the issues impacting students like you during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t worry, this class is specifically designed to be accessible to all undergraduate students--regardless of your previous experience with other math or science courses. Led by Dr. Ken Griffith and Dr. Jerry Dwyer, students will interact with a range of science and math experts that all bring valuable, hands-on experience working with some aspect of the COVID-19 virus. This is your opportunity to ask questions from the actual medical doctors and scientists working hard to battle the virus!

Course: The Math and Science of COVID for Non-Life Science Majors

Instructor: Dr. Ken Griffith

Location: Online (Synchronous)

Time: Thursdays, 10-11 AM for the first 8 weeks of the Spring 2021 term

To enroll, email Dr. Griffith (ken.griffith@ttu.edu) to be permitted into the course.