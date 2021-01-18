"If you don't know where you've come from, you don't know where you're going."

Join us for a conversation with grassroots activist, politicians and entrepreneurs as they discuss their lives, the beloved community, and the nation.

Guest Speakers: Former Councilme n T.J. Patterson ( f irst elected Black C ouncilmember of Lubbock City )

Ms. Judith C. Johnson M.S.Ed . (Civil Rights Activist, former Staff Assistant & Confidante to Mrs. Coretta Scott King )

Ms. Billie Caviel (owned and operated the first Black pharmacy in Lubbock)

Ms. Wilson (Long time Lubbock Civic Leader , former President of NAACP and business owner)

Bring your physical and mental appetite for an incredibly inspiring journey and learn how we can continue the legacy. To register, please visit here.

Charles Ramey



charles.ramey@ttu.edu



Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/18/2021



https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xxgcnrJST5KiDxuzQbP0xg



