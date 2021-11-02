TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College of Engineering undergrads, get to know your Personal Librarian!
Meet Librarian Erin Burns who will answer all your questions and explain how Personal Librarians can assist you in achieving your research goals, navigating Library resources and more. 

  • Drop in
  • Ask questions
  • Informal event

Register hereRegistration will close two days before the event but you are welcome to email erin.burns@ttu.edu to be added. 
Posted:
2/3/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/11/2021

Location:
Online

