Meet Librarian Erin Burns who will answer all your questions and explain how Personal Librarians can assist you in achieving your research goals, navigating Library resources and more.
- Drop in
- Ask questions
- Informal event
Register here
. Registration will close two days before the event but you are welcome to email erin.burns@ttu.edu to be added.
|Posted:
2/3/2021
Originator:
Julie Barnett
Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu
Department:
Library
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/11/2021
Location:
Online
