The TTUHSC Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.

Lubbock Disparity Report update with contributors from Lubbock Compact

Panel of Speakers from Lubbock Compact

Date: Wednesday, January 27th, 2021

Time: 12:00 CT

12:00 CT Location: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsdu-qrDgvEtMuTQ7w69eX4F4uEuxHw5gh

Last semester the Office of Global Health invited Lubbock Compact member Dr. Nicholas Bergfeld to discuss the "Lubbock Disparity Report" which garnered significant attention across Lubbock when initially released. Recently Lubbock Compact released version 2.0 of the Lubbock Disparity Report. This new version has grown from 47 pages to a now staggering 132 pages. There have been significant updates since the original version, so many that a single person can't adequately cover the material. Join us during your lunch hour as we invite Dr. Bergfeld and a panel of Lubbock Compact contributors to discuss the Lubbock Disparity Report 2.0.

This event is free and open to the public.

This presentation will take place over Zoom and will be recorded. The recording will be available for checkout through the Office of Global Health.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at https://www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health/lecture-series.aspx, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901