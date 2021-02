"I want to study abroad but I just can't afford it." If you've ever thought this or said it aloud, then you should attend the Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop ! Staff from the Study Abroad Office, Financial Aid, and Prestigious External Student Awards are teaming to provide additional information.

All Workshops are virtual.

Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshops: Monday, February 8, 12-1pm

Register for February 8 Funding Workshop Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshops: