Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A Gilman International Scholarship. If awarded, you could receive up to $5,000 to study abroad! Students studying critical need languages while abroad may qualify for additional funding.
Attend a Gilman Scholarship Workshop to understand how to develop a competitive scholarship application. Presenters are former Gilman Scholarship Review Committee members! Utilize this great resource to put forward a strong application.
Workshop Dates:
- February 10, 12-1pm
- February 22, 4-5pm
All Workshops will be offered virtually.