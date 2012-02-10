Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A Gilman International Scholarship.

If awarded, you could receive up to $5,000 to study abroad! Students studying critical need languages while abroad may qualify for additional funding.





Attend a Gilman Scholarship Workshop to understand how to develop a competitive scholarship application. Presenters are former Gilman Scholarship Review Committee members! Utilize this great resource to put forward a strong application.





Workshop Dates:

February 10, 12-1pm

February 22, 4-5pm Register for a Gilman Scholarship Workshop.



