Are you a Pell Grant recipient?
Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A Gilman International Scholarship. If awarded, you could receive up to $5,000 to study abroad! Students studying critical need languages while abroad may qualify for additional funding.

Attend a Gilman Scholarship Workshop to understand how to develop a competitive scholarship application. Presenters are former Gilman Scholarship Review Committee members! Utilize this great resource to put forward a strong application.

Workshop Dates:
  • February 10, 12-1pm
  • February 22, 4-5pm

All Workshops will be offered virtually.
Posted:
2/3/2021

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


