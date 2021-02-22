It's your last chance this semester to learn more about the Gilman Scholarship, which awards $5000+ for study abroad. Attend a Gilman Scholarship Workshop on Monday to learn how to put together a competitive application. Presenters are former Gilman Scholarship Review Committee members! Learn from their expertise!

Workshop Details: February 22

4-5 pm

