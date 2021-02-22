|
It's your last chance this semester to learn more about the Gilman Scholarship, which awards $5000+ for study abroad. Attend a Gilman Scholarship Workshop on Monday to learn how to put together a competitive application. Presenters are former Gilman Scholarship Review Committee members! Learn from their expertise!
Workshop Details:
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2021
Location:
Virtual, Zoom
