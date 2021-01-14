Geography 4320, Environmental Hazards and Disasters, is offered f2f and online MWF from 11-11:50 am. No prereq.





This class will focus on how people and their environment interact during hazards and will examine concepts of risk, vulnerability, resilience, mitigation and preparedness. We will survey various hazards--tornadoes, dust, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfire--and discuss both the geophysical drivers and the social dimensions for each hazard. For instance, events like earthquakes or tsunamis can have similar physical processes but result in very different consequences because of the social context. Throughout the course, we will have the opportunity to discuss current events, explore case studies from around the U.S. and the world, debate the ethics of disaster management, analyze hazard risk and policies, and examine how climate variability and change will shape future hazards.





Perfect class for anyone interested in disasters generally or who are considering jobs with FEMA, the Red Cross, or in emergency management, research, or weather prediction.





Just four seats available. Register or email Dr. Jen Henderson at jen.henderson@ttu.edu.