TOSM staff will be upgrading the Cognos Production environment on Saturday, January 16th beginning at 8:00 am CST. During the upgrade process, the system will be offline and Cognos reporting will not be accessible. The downtime is expected to last no more than 6 hours.

1/15/2021



Dustin Jordan



dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





