So You Want an On-Campus Job? Part 1: Transition & Engagement
Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available? Join the UCC in our series featuring our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

This week we’ll meet the team from Transition & Engagement who run Red Raider Orientation, Red Raider Camp, and Transfer Ambassadors. They’re looking for undergraduate students like you to join their teams. For Transition & Engagement, student employment is all about "learning while earning" and empowering students to pursue and succeed in meaningful, academically relevant college work experiences that enhance both academic and professional growth.


Questions? Email monica.gomez@ttu.edu!
Posted:
1/20/2021

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 1/21/2021

Location:
Virtual - GoToWebinar

