Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available? Join the UCC in our series featuring our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!





This week we’ll meet the team from Transition & Engagement who run Red Raider Orientation, Red Raider Camp, and Transfer Ambassadors. They’re looking for undergraduate students like you to join their teams. For Transition & Engagement, student employment is all about "learning while earning" and empowering students to pursue and succeed in meaningful, academically relevant college work experiences that enhance both academic and professional growth.







