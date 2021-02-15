TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Live On-Campus? Want Free Tutoring?

 Residential Tutoring is a free online tutoring service offered to any student that lives on-campus!

Any on-campus students can visit  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring every Sunday – Wednesday from 7 – 10 pm to get help in Math, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Political Science, History and Writing. Once you select  the subject you want, you will receive one on one tutoring for FREE!

Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring for a full schedule and locations in each building. For any questions, feel free to contact Sadie Billings at Sadie.Billings@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/15/2021

Originator:
Sadie Billings

Email:
Sadie.Billings@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


