Residential Tutoring is a free online tutoring service offered to any student that lives on-campus!

Any on-campus students can visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring every Sunday – Wednesday from 7 – 10 pm to get help in Math, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Political Science, History and Writing. Once you select the subject you want, you will receive one on one tutoring for FREE!

Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring for a full schedule and locations in each building. For any questions, feel free to contact Sadie Billings at Sadie.Billings@ttu.edu