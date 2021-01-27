TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Zoom Educational Event on January 27, 2pm—4pm (CST)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Educational Event from our new strategic partner, Zoom, who has been instrumental as TTU expanded its learning, teaching, and working remotely. Our strategic vendor partners continue to be critical to our success. Zoom colleagues will provide training on Wednesday, January 27, 2pm—4pm. The training will cover the following topics:

 

·         Zoom Response to Pandemic

·         Overview of Zoom Roadmap

·         Highlights of New Products and Features

·         Best Practices

·         Tips and Tricks


Event Details

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Time: 2pm—4pm (CST)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation. 
1/25/2021

IT Events

itevents@ttu.edu

Technology Support

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/27/2021

Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation.

