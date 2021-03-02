ATMO 1300 (Introduction to Atmospheric Sciences) and ATMO 1100 (laboratory) will be taught by Professor Brian Ancell at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain from July 1-31, 2021. There are no prerequisites for these courses, and together they satisfy half of TTU's Life and Physical Sciences Core Curriculum Requirement.





In addition to learning about how weather like tornadoes, hurricanes, and droughts form around the world, students will participate in exciting excursions in southern Spain. These excursions are planned to help demonstrate regional weather and climate variability and the importance of climate change on a global scale.





Apply now! The application deadline for TTU Study Abroad summer programs is March 1, 2021. A virtual information session will be held on Feb. 3 from 2-3pm at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85113736375?pwd=TIIFdjg3RUIJaWVpa0U2SEdjQIBPdz09