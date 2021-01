Are you passionate about STEM and looking for an online service opportunity? Join Widening Horizons and conduct STEM experiments with at-risk elementary and middle school students without leaving your room!





To learn more about WH, check out our TechConnect Page: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/wideninghorizons





To apply, fill out this Google Form: https://forms.gle/9P6DoZUwRKbkA9PD8





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.