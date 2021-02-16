Are you an upperclass student? If so, this scholarship may be for you!

The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves. Apply Today: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/458811 Deadline to apply: Friday, March 12, 2021 Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Massengale, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu Posted:

2/16/2021



Originator:

Elizabeth Massengale



Email:

elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu



Department:

Parent Relations





