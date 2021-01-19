We have implemented some fresh, new processes and procedures to make your Property Surplus experience more efficient, streamlined, and accurate. To schedule your pick-up, we will require an itemized list of all items, their asset tag numbers (if available), and pick-up location. Once we have the list of items to pick up, we will schedule a date and provide that information to you. Upon arrival, our team will cross-verify the items on-site with the items that were requested for pick up in our database. If there are any additional items that were not on the original request, those pieces will require a new request sent to property.surplus@ttu.edu.







Please feel free to reach out to property.surplus@ttu.edu with any questions, or find us at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/odpa/surplus.php







