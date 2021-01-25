Greetings TTU students, faculty and staff!

The University Career Center is excited to announce the reopening of the Career Closet on February 1st. Students can make an appointment through Hire Red Raiders on Mondays and Thursdays between 1-4pm.

We have plenty of men's wear, but we need more women's professional/business wear!

Below is the information you need about donating your clothes: no tears or stains

gently used, like new, women's business professional wear

all sizes, but most common sizes requested are size 2, 4, 6, and 8; sizes small and medium

suits, blouses, slacks and skirts

recently cleaned and in their original dry cleaner plastic or washed and placed in bags. No clothing can be accepted if not in bags due to quarantine regulations.

Drop off is by appointment only; please call 806-742-2210

Masks are required to enter the TTU Career Center, located on the south side of Wiggins Complex. 3211-18th Street Please call 806-742-2210 or email Toni Krebbs at toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu

