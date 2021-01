TTU Rec Sports is offering the 10-week AFAA group fitness certification course at a discounted rate!

The formats covered are: Step, Cycle, Kickboxing, Strength, Core, HIIT, Barre, Pilates, Yoga, Water Fitness and soft skills.

Class takes place on Wednesday's at 4pm at the Rec beginning February 10th.





Spots are limited!!! Sign up at register.recsports.ttu.edu





For more information, please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu or call the FitWell office 806-742-3828.