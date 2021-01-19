There are still some openings in EPSY 6307 Case Study Research in Education for the Spring 2021 semester. The class focuses on conducting and design of case study research. As part of the course students will conduct a small-scale case study to become familiar with the process from design to writing the research report. It will be offered through Blackboard to avoid scheduling conflicts. Please contact Dr. Lee Duemer at lee.duemer@ttu.edu for any questions or you would like a copy of the syllabus for more information.



