Department of Military Science, Army ROTC
The Department of Military Science, Army ROTC is an elective you can take on campus that enhances your leadership abilities, builds on your team building and problem solving. 2-4 year scholarships that cover tuition and fees or room and board, $1,200 Book Allowance and $420.00 monthly stipend. Summer training, Internships and study abroad are available. Options like full time and part time employment are also available.
1/25/2021

George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

Military Science

Event Date: 1/25/2021

Texas Tech University Army ROTC

