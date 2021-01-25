|
The Department of Military Science, Army ROTC is an elective you can take on campus that enhances your leadership abilities, builds on your team building and problem solving. 2-4 year scholarships that cover tuition and fees or room and board, $1,200 Book Allowance and $420.00 monthly stipend. Summer training, Internships and study abroad are available. Options like full time and part time employment are also available.
