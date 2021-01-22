Join the University Career Center in our vision board workshop! Use your creativity to design your vision for this year. A vision board is a tool used to help clarify, concentrate and conserve focus on what truly matters to you. We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule.

Register for Tuesday, January 26 from 1PM - 2PM

Register for Friday, January 29 from 2PM - 3PM



**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session. We recommend using the Digital Materials; however you are welcome to use the By Hand materials if you prefer.**



Digital Materials: Canva, Word, or PowerPoint; access to Google or Pinterest to search for images

OR

