Join the University Career Center in our vision board workshop! Use your creativity to design your vision for this year. A vision board is a tool used to help clarify, concentrate and conserve focus on what truly matters to you. We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule.
**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session. We recommend using the Digital Materials; however you are welcome to use the By Hand materials if you prefer.**
Digital Materials: Canva, Word, or PowerPoint; access to Google or Pinterest to search for images
OR
By Hand: Blank piece of paper; magazines, printed Images; scissors & glue or tape