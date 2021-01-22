Did You Grow Up With a Problem Drinker or Drug User?

Did You Grow Up With a Problem Drinker or Drug User? The Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC) hosts a mutual support group and the Student Counseling Center (SCC) hosts a therapy group for those who grew up with the family disease of addiction. If someone close to you, such as a family member, friend, coworker, or neighbor, has or has had a drinking or drug-use problem, the following questions may help you determine if this type of group is for you: Do you constantly seek approval and affirmation? Do you fail to recognize your accomplishments? Do you fear criticism? Do you overextend yourself? Have you had problems with your own compulsive behavior? Do you have a need for perfection? Are you uneasy when your life is going smoothly, continually anticipating problems? Do you feel more alive in the midst of crisis? Do you still feel responsible for others, as you did for the problem drinker in your life? Do you care for others easily, yet find it difficult to care for yourself? Do you isolate yourself from other people? Do you respond with fear to authority figures and angry people? Do you feel that individuals and society in general are taking advantage of you? Do you have trouble with intimate relationships? Do you confuse pity with love, as you did with the problem drinker? Do you attract and/or seek people who tend to be compulsive and/or abusive? Do you cling to relationships because you are afraid of being alone? Do you often mistrust your own feelings and the feelings expressed by others? Do you find it difficult to identify and express your emotions? Do you think parental drinking may have affected you? If you have answered yes to any of the above questions, one of the two groups may be helpful to you! Self-Quiz adapted from Al-Anon.org Addiction is a family disease. Those of us who have lived with this disease as children sometimes have problems which a mutual support or therapy group program can help us to address or resolve. Contact John Purcell jbk.purcell@ttu.edu if you are interested in learning more about this mutual support group or therapy group opportunity. The Healing Room: Recovering Childhood (Therapy Group) The Healing Room: Recovering Childhood is an education, support, and process therapy group for college students from families with addiction and/or dysfunctional families.

Growing up in families with addiction or abuse can impact how we relate to ourselves and others in adulthood in damaging ways. We may become passive or dependent, ignore our own needs, accept responsibility for others, or become self-critical, perfectionistic, approval seekers. We may become overly independent, avoid uncomfortable emotions by distracting ourselves with work, excitement, or drugs/alcohol, become distrustful of others, or become controlling and manipulative in order to protect ourselves.

This therapy group is designed to identify and explore common traits that emerge from childhood experiences in homes with addiction/abuse, combat resulting shame and guilt, promote self- compassion, improve relationships, and form a sense of community and connection with others.

Rather than concealing or hiding difficult family experiences, The Healing Room provides a space for open, honest, and judgment free reflection, working toward building healthy and authentic relationships.

If you are interested in joining the group, you will meet individually with group co-leaders for a 30 minute screening / orientation meeting before the group begins.

For more information about The Healing Room: Recovering Childhood contact: John Purcell Jbk.Purcell@ttu.edu ).

The therapist led group will meet Wednesdays from 3:30-5PM. The mutual support group will meet at a time that is still to be determined. Participation is voluntary, available at no-cost, and confidential. Posted:

