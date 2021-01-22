TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study in Italy during Summer I 2021

Since 2016, STEM students have studied abroad with the Math in Italy program at the Univeristy of Sannio in Benevento. This program has the lowest program fee by far (approx. $1200 after refunds in 2019) due to TTU-UniSannio collaboration. Courses offered are Math 2360 and Math 3350.Ten seats are still available for the 2021 program. Applications are being accepted via the TTU Study abroad portal https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/. The program will be set by January 31 - so, please complete your applications quickly. For more information, please contact the program director Dr. Ram Iyer at ram.iyer@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
1/22/2021

Originator:
Ram Iyer

Email:
ram.iyer@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics


