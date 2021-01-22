Since 2016, STEM students have studied abroad with the Math in Italy program at the Univeristy of Sannio in Benevento. This program has the lowest program fee by far (approx. $1200 after refunds in 2019) due to TTU-UniSannio collaboration. Courses offered are Math 2360 and Math 3350.Ten seats are still available for the 2021 program. Applications are being accepted via the TTU Study abroad portal https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/. The program will be set by January 31 - so, please complete your applications quickly. For more information, please contact the program director Dr. Ram Iyer at ram.iyer@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/22/2021



Originator:

Ram Iyer



Email:

ram.iyer@ttu.edu



Department:

Mathematics and Statistics





Categories

Academic

