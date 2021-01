SAB is looking for friendly, creative, and hardworking individuals to enhance the organization! If event planning, community outreach, and having fun interest you, this organization is perfect for you! Fill out the new member application on TechConnect or click the link below. We look forward to meeting you!

https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/341019

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

1/22/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization