Hello!





As always the Tech Women's Rugby Club is looking for more and new members to join us in practices and potentially games (if permitted) this semester. No experience is needed and we accept all girls who are interested. We will teach everyone the rules and how to play both games of rugby. Additionally we will have planned workouts organized every week to do.





The Tech Women's Rugby Team is starting up again this semester starting Tuesday February 2nd! We meet at the West Rec Turf Fields every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PM for the rest of the semester. No equipment is needed besides athletic clothes and shoes.





Please even if you aren't interested in the game come out and join us for a workout or two!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.