The Student Activities Board is looking for student organizations and departments who are centered around service and voulnteer work to feature during our Virtual Volunteer Fair Week Febuary 8th-12th. For more information on how to participate, please contact Loni Crosby at loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu. This is a great way to provide Texas Tech students with information about who your group is and how they can work with you in the future!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB

Posted:

1/25/2021



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

