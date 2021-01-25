TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lunch Special @ Raider Red Meats
Monday: Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $8.99

Tuesday: Green Chili Cheese sausage wrap with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $6.99

Wednesday: Bacon Cheese Burger with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $8.99

Thursday: TBD

Friday: Beef Fajita Burrito $11.29 burrito includes our delicious beef fajita meat, rice, beans, and cheese.  The burrito will come with chips, queso, and a 24oz drink

Don’t forget we can cater any event on campus or off campus. We can do lunch boxes for a faculty meeting or just an office lunch day. Let us know how we can serve you. 
1/25/2021
1/25/2021

Adrian Rodriguez
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


