The Tech College Republicans will be having the first meeting of the Spring 2021 semester. If you are a member who paid dues and requested a shirt size in the Fall 2020 semester, we will be passing these out at this meeting. We will also be discussing a march for life event that will be going on the following weekend, and we will hear from a speaker from the Free Market Institute. We accept all people with all opinions and mindsets. We would love to see you at this meeting - join the best party on campus!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.