The TTU IT Division, in partnership with Adobe, is providing an e-Signature solution for the TTU campus. Adobe Sign is a powerful and secure tool for electronic document processing. Some of the robust features include:
- Document and project management features, such as fillable PDF’s and e-signatures;
- Launch automated document signing workflows, ranging from simple (a few signers) to complex (over a thousand signers);
- Robust automated recordkeeping;
- Fully functional mobile app; and
- Complete document tracking, including email reminders and signature management.
Notes about our TTU Enterprise license:
- Includes licenses for all TTU faculty and staff;
- License required only for employees that initiate documents to be signed;
- Document recipients can sign the documents from anywhere using the email-based Adobe Sign tool (anyone can sign a document sent to them without acquiring an Adobe Sign license.); and
- Online licensing request available at http://itts.ttu.edu/software/adobesign.php.
If you have any questions or need additional information about this application or others, please contact Technology Support Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu.
