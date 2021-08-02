The TTU IT Division, in partnership with Adobe, is providing an e-Signature solution for the TTU campus. Adobe Sign is a powerful and secure tool for electronic document processing. Some of the robust features include:



Document and project management features, such as fillable PDF’s and e-signatures ;

L aunch automat ed document signing workflows, ranging from simple (a few signers) to complex (over a thousand signers);

Robust automated recordkeeping;

Fully functional mobile app; and

Complete document tracking, including email reminders and signature management.

Notes about our TTU Enterprise license:

Includes licenses for all TTU faculty and staff;

License required only for employees that initiate documents to be signed ;

Document recipients can sign the document s from anywhere using the email-based Adobe Sign tool ( anyone can sign a document sent to them without acquiring an Adobe Sign license. ); and

Online licensing request available at http://itts.ttu.edu/software/adobesign.php.

If you have any questions or need additional information about this application or others, please contact Technology Support Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu.

