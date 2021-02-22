TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Adobe Sign is now available to TTU faculty and staff

The TTU IT Division, in partnership with Adobe, is providing an e-Signature solution for the TTU campus. Adobe Sign is a powerful and secure tool for electronic document processing. Some of the robust features include:

  • Document and project management features, such as fillable PDF’s and e-signatures;
  • Launch automated document signing workflows, ranging from simple (a few signers) to complex (over a thousand signers);
  • Robust automated recordkeeping;
  • Fully functional mobile app; and
  • Complete document tracking, including email reminders and signature management.

 

Notes about our TTU Enterprise license:

  • Includes licenses for all TTU faculty and staff;
  • License required only for employees that initiate documents to be signed;
  • Document recipients can sign the documents from anywhere using the email-based Adobe Sign tool (anyone can sign a document sent to them without acquiring an Adobe Sign license.); and
  • Online licensing request available at http://itts.ttu.edu/software/adobesign.php.

 

If you have any questions or need additional information about this application or others, please contact Technology Support Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu

 

Remember to… Think Before You Click!
Posted:
2/22/2021

Originator:
ITTS Licensing

Email:
itts.licensing@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


Categories