It is inspiring to think about Texas Tech faculty who display characteristics of Integrated Scholars. With this in mind, the Office of the Provost invites the Texas Tech University community to provide nominations for Integrated Scholars.

Nominations for 2021 will be accepted January 19 - February 12, 2021. Any member of the community is invited to nominate a current TTU faculty member as an Integrated Scholar. A nomination should be no longer than one page and summarize a faculty member's teaching, research and service accomplishments. The nominator also must include his or her name, phone number, and email address.

Integrated Scholars will be chosen and announced in the spring semester. Final selections are made by the Office of the Provost.