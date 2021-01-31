The Sentient Nuts Improv Team is looking for potential members who are interested in exploring improvisational performance with us!





We are an official Student Organization open to all Texas Tech University students. Our current membership includes graduate and undergraduate students from the School of Theatre & Dance as well as other colleges. We meet every Sunday afternoon to play a variety of short and long form improv scenarios and spent the Fall semester experimenting with improvisation through the medium of Zoom. Interested students do not need to have an extensive background in improvisational training and performance. We welcome anyone who wants to learn and grow as an improviser within a positive and supportive organization. New members are added each semester through an informal interview and audition process.







We currently have four Zoom performances scheduled for this semester:

-Saturday, February 20 - 4:00-5:30pm -Saturday, March 27 - 4:00-5:30pm -Saturday, April 17 - 4:00-5:30pm -Sunday, May 2 - 4:00-5:30pm





If you have questions about the organization or would like to join us for our Open Zoom Practice on Sunday, January 31 from 1:30-3:30pm, please send an email to our President, Bradley Hewlett (bradley.d.hewlett@ttu.edu)!





