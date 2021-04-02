Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – William J. Luther – February 4

Is Bitcoin a Bubble?

The Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University welcomes William J. Luther, assistant professor of economics at Florida Atlantic University, to present an FMI Public Speaker Series lecture titled, ‘Is Bitcoin a Bubble?’

The lecture will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:00 PM (CST) on the Texas Tech University campus in the International Cultural Center (ICC) Auditorium (601 Indiana Ave). This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public.

*Advance registration, social distancing, and face masks will be required to attend in person. *

Register for In-Person Attendance: IN-PERSON REGISTRATION

Event Parking will be available in the Visitor Lot to the north of the ICC. Overflow parking is available at the TTU Museum located to the north of the ICC Visitor Lot.





Watch Event Live Online: EVENT LIVESTREAM





About the Program

The price of bitcoin soared from around $9,000 in January 2020 to an astounding $40,000 in January 2021. It is currently around $32,000. Naturally, many are left scratching their heads. Why has the price of bitcoin fluctuated so much over the last year? Why does it remain so valuable today?

Join us for the upcoming lecture with William Luther as he considers the fundamental value of bitcoin—and the various factors affecting it.

About the Speaker

Dr. William J. Luther is an assistant professor of economics at Florida Atlantic University. He is also the director of the American Institute for Economic Research's Sound Money Project and an adjunct scholar with the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. The Social Science Research Network currently ranks him in the top five percent of business authors.

Luther has published articles in leading scholarly journals, including Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, Economic Inquiry, Public Choice, Journal of Institutional Economics, and Quarterly Review of Economics and Finance. His popular works have appeared in The Economist, Forbes, and U.S. News & World Report. He has been cited by major media outlets, including NPR, Wall Street Journal, TIME Magazine, Fox Nation, Politico, and VICE News.

Luther earned his MA and PhD in Economics at George Mason University and his BA in Economics at Capital University.





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.