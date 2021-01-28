We will have three "info nights" that you may attend. At these sessions you will receive all the information you may need including dates for events. If you are interested in attending, the zoom information will be: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83462749546?pwd=SDk0cWJCVUxOcXE1cUY4bnJ4a080Zz09 . If you'd like to attend in person, the rooms are The Senate Room in the SUB on February 4th at 7:00 and The Red Raider Lounge in the SUB for February 9th at 6:00 and 17th at 6:30 Hope to see you there!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.