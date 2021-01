Meet the sisters of Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc. and learn about how we focus on academics, community service, sisterhood, and making this your home away from home! Check out our instagram for upcoming rush events! @das_deltachapter





Please RSVP by filling out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdL_LY568phl6JPklvA-vfxlZ-dHk1bi9Y2Y2s4OtjE3p_9ww/viewform?usp=sf_link





