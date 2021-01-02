Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Kirk Edwards, president and CEO of Latigo Petroleum, LLC.

Kirk Edwards, president and CEO of Latigo Petroleum, LLC, will be the featured speaker for the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series. Edwards will discuss “Texas Energy’s Future.”

Edwards develops, manages, and operates diverse oil and gas assets and surface lands with properties located in the Panhandle of Texas and Western Oklahoma.

Edwards graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Austin in 1981 and began his career in Petroleum Engineering for Texaco in West Texas & Southeastern New Mexico until 1986. He founded his own company, Odessa Exploration, which later sold to Key Energy with Edwards joining the board and becoming the executive vice president. The company grew from 600 employees when Edwards joined the board to more than 10,000 workers when he retired in 2001.

Accolades and awards Edwards has received include being named Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and being appointed Chairman of “The Permian Fuels America” task force.