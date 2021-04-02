Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available? Join the UCC in our series featuring our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

Are you interested in staying in Lubbock for the summer? This week, we'll meet the team from University Student Housing who will talk about their available summer student staff positions, which include Summer Community Advisor, Summer Conference Staff, and Guest Service Specialist positions! These positions are open to undergraduate and graduate students of all majors from the Lubbock-campus. Come learn about these amazing opportunities where you can build your skills while having fun!



