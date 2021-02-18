TTU HomeTechAnnounce

So You Want an On-Campus Job? Part 3: Institutional Advancement - Annual Giving

Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available? Join the UCC in our series featuring our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions! 

If you are a student who loves Texas Tech, loves talking about Texas Tech and all of the great things going on across campus, apply to become an Advancement Ambassador! This week, we'll meet the team from Institutional Advancement - Annual Giving. They are looking for students who are motivated, enthusiastic, love Texas Tech, and want to connect with alumni and friends of the university. TTUS Advancement Ambassadors work evenings Sunday – Thursdays, with options for some daytime shifts available.


Questions? Email monica.gomez@ttu.edu!
2/15/2021

Monica Gomez

monica.gomez@ttu.edu

University Career Center

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/18/2021

Virtual - GoToWebinar

