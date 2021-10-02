Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodu6opjMoGdIlGPck1R_ENy2lRhZD6Jae

Are you preparing to enter the workforce with a desire to learn how to succeed in an interview? How can employers be accepting of LGBTQIA identified interviewees? This session will help participants develop the skills to succeed in the workforce as LGBTQIA individuals, including how to put together a resume, navigate professional dress, and identify inclusive corporate policies and practices. This session will also provide allies with the resources to help make their workplaces more inclusive.

