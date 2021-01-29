Student Government Association’s 2021 Spring General Elections have started. At this time it is permitted to coordinate interest groups, explore collaborations, and research constituencies. However, material and/or formal campaigning is not permitted. According to the “Election Code” formal campaigning cannot begin until after the candidate seminar on February 3rd, which will be held virtually. Logon and registration detail may be found on the Election Schedule. To be clear, at this time it is allowed and expected for students to discuss with other students’ platforms and possible partnerships.

All students wanting to be recognized as candidates must complete an “Intent to Run” form by January 29, 2021 and submit a filing fee to the SGA Office on or before the February 3, 2021 at 5pm. A schedule of important dates may be found on the SGA TechConnect portal, along with all other election forms and documents in the “Elections” folder. You will need to login to TechConnect with your e-raider to access the “Elections” folder. Anyone seeking office in the 2021 Spring General Election is required to do so within the rules and regulation set forth in the Election Code as well as any and all Advisory Opinions issued during this election. Advisory Opinions will be posted on the SGA TechConnect portal within 24 hours after they are issued to recognized candidates. There are currently two Advisory Opinions in the “Elections” folder, one places safety restrictions on all campaigning. All candidates are required to read all Advisory Opinions.

I wish you all the best of luck!

Student Government Association

