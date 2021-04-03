Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available? Join the UCC in our series featuring our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

This week, we'll meet with Dee Nguyen from Hospitality Services to talk about their open positions. Currently, they are hiring food service workers and welcome center student assistants. Join a fun, fast paced working environment while gaining well-rounded work experience fit for all majors. Hospitality Services offers a many benefits including free meals, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, and scholarships!



